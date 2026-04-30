Cognizant Q1 revenue climbs 5.8% to $5.4B, launches Project Leap

Cognizant to hire over 20,000 freshers

Looking ahead, Cognizant plans to hire over 20,000 freshers in 2026 and entered a definitive agreement to purchase Astreya for about $600 million to boost its AI game.

It's sticking with its full-year revenue target (up to $22.64 billion), with financial services driving most of the growth, up 10% year over year.

For Q2, it expects revenues between $5.45 and $5.52 billion as it keeps expanding across sectors.