Cognizant redefines roles around AI with 'AI Builder Role Catalogue'
Cognizant is shaking things up by linking job titles to how much artificial intelligence (AI) shapes each role.
Its new "AI Builder Role Catalogue" sorts jobs into current, evolving, and future categories, making Cognizant arguably the first IT services firm to systematically reshape roles around AI-driven shifts in India's $300-billion tech services sector.
Cognizant update affects associate-director and below
For now, this update affects staff up to associate-director level in India and North America.
Even though job titles might shift as AI changes work, pay and reporting structures are staying the same.
This move is part of a bigger plan from CEO Ravi Kumar S. to modernize how Cognizant delivers its services.