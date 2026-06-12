Cognizant removed from Nasdaq-100 June 22, 2026 amid AI shift
Business
Cognizant is getting removed from the Nasdaq-100 index on June 22, 2026, as part of a regular reshuffle that highlights just how much investors are leaning into AI tech right now.
With IT services facing slower demand and more disruption from AI, Cognizant's exit reflects this bigger shift in the market, not necessarily a drop in its own performance.
Cognizant exploring India secondary listing
Along with Cognizant, companies like Charter Communications and Zscaler are also out, making room for new players like CoreWeave and Astera Labs, both riding the AI wave.
Even though it's leaving the index, Cognizant isn't backing down; it's looking at a secondary listing in India to boost its visibility and give investors more ways to get involved.