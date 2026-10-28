Cognizant reportedly in talks to invest in Sarvam valued $3.5-$4B
Business
Cognizant is reportedly in talks to invest in Sarvam, an Indian AI startup, valuing it between $3.5 billion and $4 billion.
Sarvam is raising around $300 million in new funding, and Cognizant may pick up a small slice of the company as part of this round.
Sarvam Copilot aims to ease development
Sarvam, builds AI tools that help automate coding and app maintenance: its main product, Sarvam Copilot, aims to make developers' lives easier.