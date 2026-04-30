Cognizant reportedly plans Project Leap layoffs of about 4,000 employees
Business
Cognizant is reportedly planning to lay off about 4,000 employees worldwide as part of its new Project Leap plan to focus more on AI and automation.
While this move will cost the company up to $320 million, it's expected to save nearly as much by the end of the year.
The layoffs are part of a broader shift across IT services firms toward automation and cost control.
Cognizant to hire over 20,000 graduates
Even with these reported job cuts, Cognizant plans to hire over 20,000 new graduates this year, showing a push for entry-level talent and fresh digital skills.
The company's workforce actually grew by 6,000 people.
Project Leap isn't just about saving money; it's also about reskilling workers and doubling down on digital innovation for the future.