Cognizant reportedly plans Project Leap layoffs of about 4,000 employees Business Apr 30, 2026

Cognizant is reportedly planning to lay off about 4,000 employees worldwide as part of its new Project Leap plan to focus more on AI and automation.

While this move will cost the company up to $320 million, it's expected to save nearly as much by the end of the year.

The layoffs are part of a broader shift across IT services firms toward automation and cost control.