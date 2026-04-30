Cognizant rolls out AI pricing for IT services, rewarding outcomes Business Apr 30, 2026

Cognizant is shaking up how it does business by rolling out AI-powered pricing for its IT services.

Instead of charging just for hours worked, they're now focusing on results, using categories like human-checked AI tasks, AI-checked human work, and fully automated digital jobs.

The goal? To give clients more flexibility and let them benefit from automation.