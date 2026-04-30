Cognizant rolls out AI pricing for IT services, rewarding outcomes
Cognizant is shaking up how it does business by rolling out AI-powered pricing for its IT services.
Instead of charging just for hours worked, they're now focusing on results, using categories like human-checked AI tasks, AI-checked human work, and fully automated digital jobs.
The goal? To give clients more flexibility and let them benefit from automation.
Cognizant launches employee AI fluency meter
Alongside the pricing update, Cognizant has launched an AI fluency meter to score employees on their use of AI tools, training, certifications, and project work.
These scores help spot skill gaps and set a clear standard for AI know-how.
CEO Ravi Kumar S summed it up: We are reworking the economics of IT services. The company aims to boost productivity by blending human talent with digital efficiency.