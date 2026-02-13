Cognizant says AI will finally pay off

Cognizant, a major name in IT services, thinks AI will finally start paying off for businesses—not just eat up budgets. CEO Ravi Kumar says it's time to close the "AI velocity gap," where companies invest a lot in AI but don't always see results.

Cognizant's research says AI could unlock $4.5 trillion in US labor value.

Cognizant's 3 new teams to speed up AI adoption Cognizant is helping clients ditch outdated tech and build smarter software using AI platforms.

They've set up three special teams: one finds customer value with AI, another blends new solutions with partners and platforms, and a third turns their own tech into repeatable tools.