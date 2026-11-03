Cognizant study finds AI could drive $830B impact in India
A fresh study from Cognizant says AI could boost India's GDP by $28 to $84 billion each year, just by making work more efficient.
If India goes all in on AI, the total impact could reach a massive $830 billion.
The research surveyed employees and leaders across 10 major industries, highlighting just how much potential there is for growth if AI is widely adopted.
Employees' productivity rises, leaders pause AI
Almost all employees (97%) say AI has made them about 15% more productive. Healthcare led, with 38% of employees surveyed reporting productivity gains above 20%.
But here's the catch: most company leaders haven't seen big cost savings or revenue boosts yet, and 37% have actually paused their AI plans because they're not sure it's worth it.
Rajesh Varrier from Cognizant points out that for India to really benefit from AI, companies need to keep building skills and create an environment where responsible AI can thrive.