The decision was announced on June 11

Cognizant to exit NASDAQ-100 after 20 years

By Akash Pandey 05:00 pm Jun 12, 202605:00 pm

What's the story

Cognizant, a leading IT services provider, is set to be removed from the NASDAQ-100 Index. The decision was announced on June 11 and will take effect before the market opens on June 22. This is the first time in over two decades that Cognizant has been dropped from this benchmark technology-heavy index. The move comes as part of a quarterly rebalance by NASDAQ to make room for new companies benefiting from the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.