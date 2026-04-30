Cognizant to buy Astreya for around $600 million, boosting AI infrastructure

Cognizant Astreya deal expected Q2 2026

By bringing Astreya on board, Cognizant will level up its ability to manage huge AI projects and data centers for clients worldwide.

Astreya's own platform, packed with analytics, automation, and next-generation AI tools, will boost what Cognizant can offer.

Ravi Kumar S said the deal positions the company to better tap into the surge in AI infrastructure investments.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.