Cognizant to cut 4,000 jobs amid AI push, slowing demand

Program details

Project Leap expected to save $300 million in 2026

Cognizant's Project Leap is expected to cost between $230 million and $320 million, including $200-$270 million for employee severance and other personnel-related costs. However, the company also expects this program to save up to $300 million in 2026. While not specifying the exact number of employees affected by the restructuring, Cognizant's management has said more than 20,000 freshers will join this year. This is the second round of layoffs under CEO S. Ravi Kumar, who took over in January 2023.