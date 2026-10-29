Cognizant trims growth to 4% to 4.4% despite $5.7B quarter

Cognizant just posted a 4.8% constant-currency growth in revenue for the third quarter of 2026, hitting $5.7 billion, right on target.

But there's a catch: the company trimmed its full-year growth forecast to 4% to 4.4%, down from the earlier 4% to 5.5%.

On the bright side, net profit soared to $627 million, bouncing back from last year's dip due to tax expenses.