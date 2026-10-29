Cognizant trims growth to 4% to 4.4% despite $5.7B quarter
Cognizant just posted a 4.8% constant-currency growth in revenue for the third quarter of 2026, hitting $5.7 billion, right on target.
But there's a catch: the company trimmed its full-year growth forecast to 4% to 4.4%, down from the earlier 4% to 5.5%.
On the bright side, net profit soared to $627 million, bouncing back from last year's dip due to tax expenses.
Cognizant headcount 359,900 financial services leads
The team at Cognizant keeps growing, now up to 359,900 people, with a net addition of 10,100 on a year-on-year basis and outpacing other top IT firms.
Financial Services was the star sector with over 12% growth, even as other areas lagged behind.
Bookings rose by 4%, with some big deals crossing $100 million each, and North America led regional gains.
The company also managed to lower its expected restructuring costs for Project Leap this year.