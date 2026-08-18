Cognizant wins up to £360 million HMRC deal to modernize applications
Business
Cognizant just scored a contract worth up to £360 million with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) to modernize its application systems.
The five-year deal, announced August 14, runs until July 12, 2031 and focuses on making HMRC's digital services more efficient for UK citizens by expanding low-code tech.
Cognizant to handle HMRC low-code platforms
Cognizant will take charge of developing, configuring, and managing HMRC's low-code platforms, basically handling everything from design to deployment and ongoing updates.
Rohit Gupta, Cognizant's UK head, called the deal a continuation of their partnership with HMRC and said they're committed to helping deliver more efficient services to citizens.