Cognizant's India listing exploratory amid 39% slide and AI-driven volatility

Nasdaq-100 removal and Project Leap severance

Figuring out a fair value for Cognizant in India is tricky, especially since the Nifty 50 index has also dropped about 9%.

Adding to the pressure, Cognizant was announced for removal from the Nasdaq-100 index later this month after more than two decades.

The company recently kicked off "Project Leap," a major restructuring with layoffs and expects to incur $200 million-$270 million in employee severance and personnel-related costs in 2026.

It's a lot of change as they rethink their next big move.