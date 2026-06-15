Cognizant's India listing exploratory amid 39% slide and AI-driven volatility
Cognizant's much-talked-about plan to list on the Indian stock market remains in the exploratory stage, about 8 months (October 2025 to June 2026) after it was first publicly discussed.
The main reasons? The company's shares have crashed by 39% in the past six months, and shaky markets, thanks to AI-driven changes in tech, aren't helping.
Cognizant hasn't hired bankers for the process yet.
Nasdaq-100 removal and Project Leap severance
Figuring out a fair value for Cognizant in India is tricky, especially since the Nifty 50 index has also dropped about 9%.
Adding to the pressure, Cognizant was announced for removal from the Nasdaq-100 index later this month after more than two decades.
The company recently kicked off "Project Leap," a major restructuring with layoffs and expects to incur $200 million-$270 million in employee severance and personnel-related costs in 2026.
It's a lot of change as they rethink their next big move.