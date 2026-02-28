Cohere Health launches Global Capability Center in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad center will speed up product development, boost teamwork between healthcare providers and insurers, and help more patients get better care. Himanshu Gandhi, who leads the India team, says they're focused on blending clinical expertise with smart tech to create real solutions that actually scale.

India is key to Cohere's growth, says CEO

Cohere Health's CEO Siva Namasivayam sees India as key to their growth.

He shared that combining local talent with advanced AI will mean better choices for everyone involved—patients, doctors, and insurance companies.

"We're excited about bringing together the best of AI-powered clinical intelligence with the remarkable talent and passion India has to offer. As we scale globally, the GCC is instrumental: driving better decision-making and payer-provider interactions and ultimately improving patient care access and outcomes," he said.