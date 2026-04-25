Cohere to buy Aleph Alpha to enter Europe's regulated markets

Schwarz Group invests $600 million in Cohere

Cohere's CEO Aidan Gomez says this acquisition will help the company grow and stay ahead with better tech.

The deal also brings in a $600 million investment from Schwarz Group (the folks behind Lidl and Kaufland).

After everything's wrapped up, most of the new company will be owned by Cohere shareholders (about 90%), with Aleph Alpha's owners holding around 10%.

This partnership also lines up with Canada and Germany's push for more independent sovereign AI development, and another big funding round for Cohere is expected soon.