Coinbase India, CoinDCX and ZebPay face INR withdrawal delays
If you use Coinbase India, CoinDCX, or ZebPay, you might have noticed INR withdrawals are slower or even stuck.
All three crypto exchanges are dealing with banking partner issues that have delayed the usual cash-out process.
Coinbase India says its regular INR withdrawal feature is still down, but they're working to clear pending transactions through other banking channels.
Coinbase India bank outage slows withdrawals
The trouble started last week when Coinbase India's banking partner had an outage. Since then, they've begun processing stuck withdrawals using a new channel, but things aren't back to normal yet.
CoinDCX and ZebPay are also affected: They're still letting users withdraw INR but warn it could take longer than usual while they sort things out with their banks.
None of the exchanges have named which banks are involved, highlighting how tricky it can be for crypto platforms to keep fiat transactions running smoothly in India right now.