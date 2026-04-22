Coinbase launches USDC-INR trading for verified users in India

Coinbase expansion targets institutional P2P users

The new service will expand gradually across Coinbase.com and the app, focusing on institutional solution for P2P users in India.

Crypto in India still faces a steep 30% tax and 1% TDS, but the country remains a global leader in adoption, topping Chainalysis's index for the third year straight.

Reactions are mixed: some say Coinbase is late to the party, others see this as a much-needed upgrade for Indian crypto fans.