Coinbase outage during trading hours raises eyebrows
Late on a Thursday in February 2026, Coinbase had a brief outage that stopped some users from buying, selling, or moving their crypto for just over an hour.
The glitch didn't affect all trading—derivatives and equities were still running—but it definitely frustrated folks trying to make moves on the main platform.
'Your funds are safe'
Coinbase quickly posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying they knew about the issue and reassuring everyone: "Your funds are safe."
They said, "Our team is investigating this issue and will provide an update," and later said the issue had been fixed.
Even with the hiccup, their recent Q4 report showed a net loss, but the company provided revenue figures and guidance that suggested optimism for more subscription revenue in the near term.
Q4 wasn't all bad
Q4 wasn't easy—Coinbase reported a loss after Bitcoin's big price dip.
Still, investors seemed hopeful: after shares hit a low, they actually bounced back by 1.5% in after-hours trading.
The company has provided guidance for the coming quarter that suggested continued faith in crypto in the near term.