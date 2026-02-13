Coinbase outage during trading hours raises eyebrows

'Your funds are safe'

Coinbase quickly posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying they knew about the issue and reassuring everyone: "Your funds are safe."

They said, "Our team is investigating this issue and will provide an update," and later said the issue had been fixed.

Even with the hiccup, their recent Q4 report showed a net loss, but the company provided revenue figures and guidance that suggested optimism for more subscription revenue in the near term.