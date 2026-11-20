With crypto trading growth slowing, Coinbase agreed to purchase The Clearing Company last year to help shake things up.

The average number of customers trading predictions each day rose more than 60% from the previous three months, and more than half are not even about sports, hinting at wider appeal.

Right now, these trades are only on the basic app, but Coinbase plans to bring them to its Advanced platform and eventually to institutional users, making prediction markets a bigger part of how it does business.