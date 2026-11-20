Coinbase to launch prediction market contracts in 1st half 2027
Coinbase is gearing up to launch its own event prediction market contracts in the first half of 2027, aiming to pick which events people can bet on and keep more revenue in-house.
This shift comes after a successful run with Kalshi, with Coinbase's prediction markets business on Kalshi topping $200 million in annualized net revenue in the third quarter.
Coinbase prediction traders grew over 60%
With crypto trading growth slowing, Coinbase agreed to purchase The Clearing Company last year to help shake things up.
The average number of customers trading predictions each day rose more than 60% from the previous three months, and more than half are not even about sports, hinting at wider appeal.
Right now, these trades are only on the basic app, but Coinbase plans to bring them to its Advanced platform and eventually to institutional users, making prediction markets a bigger part of how it does business.