CoinDCX's ₹111cr ESOP buyback boosts employee morale
CoinDCX, a leading crypto exchange, just announced a ₹111 crore ESOP buyback for over 500 current and former team members.
This move means employees get real cash for their stock options—a pretty rare perk in India's crypto scene.
Co-founder Sumit Gupta called it a way to "provide tangible value to employees" and said it "reflects the company's approach to ownership-driven culture."
CoinDCX is setting a new standard in the crypto industry
ESOP buybacks like this are rare among Indian crypto unicorns—CoinDCX and CoinSwitch Kuber are among the only two to announce such buybacks.
It shows CoinDCX values its people and wants them to share in the company's success.
With 2 crore users across India and the UAE, recent expansion into MENA, and backing from big investors like Coinbase Ventures, CoinDCX is making waves—and rewarding those who helped build it.