Colaba travel agency owner loses ₹4.92cr to WhatsApp trading scam

At first, things looked legitimate: he used the recommended app, saw his investments grow, and even managed to withdraw ₹2.97lakh, which boosted his trust so much that he told a 48-year-old staff member who then lost around ₹10lakh.

But when withdrawals suddenly stopped working and Sharma kept asking for more money, he realized something was off.

He has now reported the case to cyber police, who are investigating under cheating and IT laws.