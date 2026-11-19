Colette Kress announces early salary bumps and equity at NVIDIA
NVIDIA just had its first all-hands meeting since co-founder Jensen Huang stepped down, and Interim CEO Colette Kress brought some good news: employees are getting early salary bumps and more equity, all set to roll out in December, sooner than usual.
The move comes as Kress tries to keep morale high during this big leadership change.
Harvey C. Jones becomes NVIDIA chairman
The early pay raise is a direct response to staff concerns: salary questions were the most common among the 700 submitted ahead of the meeting.
While Kress steps in as interim CEO and Harvey C. Jones becomes NVIDIA's first-ever chairman, the company isn't slowing down: revenue hit 115.8 billion last quarter, mostly thanks to booming AI demand.
Kress reassured everyone that NVIDIA's product plans, including the Vera Rubin computing platform launch, are still on track.