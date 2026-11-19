Colette Kress reassures NVIDIA staff after Jensen Huang scandal
NVIDIA is in a bit of a split right now: interim CEO Colette Kress is steering the company after a scandal involving Jensen Huang.
At an all-hands meeting today, Kress made it clear she is focused on keeping NVIDIA steady and moving forward, even as some employees push for Huang to come back.
NVIDIA board backs Kress amid petition
Support for bringing Huang back is growing fast: an online petition has hit 200,000 signatures (with nearly 10,000 from current staff), and big names like Elon Musk are backing him.
Still, NVIDIA's board is not budging: board chair Harvey Jones recently stressed they are sticking with Kress.
Meanwhile, NVIDIA's latest financial results have been strong, helping calm investors during all this change.