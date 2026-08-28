Colette Kress says NVIDIA aims 70% revenue growth by 2028
Business
NVIDIA's CFO, Colette Kress, just shared that the company is aiming for a massive 70% revenue growth by 2028.
What's driving this? The skyrocketing demand for AI tech and infrastructure.
Kress called the outlook "supply-constrained," showing just how essential NVIDIA has become in powering today's AI revolution.
The news even gave NVIDIA's stock a quick 4% boost after hours.
Industries' AI adoption boosts NVIDIA demand
NVIDIA benefits from AI demand, as more industries go all-in on AI.
With everyone racing to build smarter tech, it looks like NVIDIA is set to ride this wave for years to come.