Colgate-Palmolive India appoints Manish Anandani MD, CEO for 5 years

Anandani brings three decades of experience in sales and leadership, including a long run at Colgate itself.

He was most recently heading Kenvue for India and South Asia, but before that spent 13 years with Colgate working across India, Indochina, and even at the corporate office.

On the academic side, he has degrees in electronics and marketing, plus an Executive MBA in leadership from Tuck School of Business (U.S.).

Narasimhan leaves after a successful stint leading Colgate India to take on her new regional role.