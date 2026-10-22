Colgate-Palmolive India July-September profit up 5.5% to ₹342cr misses estimates
Business
Colgate-Palmolive (India) saw its July-September net profit rise 5.5% to ₹342 crore, just missing market estimates.
Revenue was up 12.2% at ₹1,691.57 crore, but the numbers didn't quite hit analyst predictions.
Stock dips 2.03% despite ₹24/share dividend
Even with a dividend of ₹24 per share announced, the stock dipped 2.03% as analysts warned that maize and mentha oil prices and packaging costs will impact margins.
Still, Colgate's premium toothpaste range kept things bright with a solid 12.2% jump in sales, thanks to the premium toothpaste range and Colgate MaxFresh.