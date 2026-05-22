Colgate-Palmolive India Q4 revenue, EBITDA beat estimates net profit ₹353.3cr

Colgate-Palmolive India announces ₹24 dividend

Revenue jumped 9.1% year-on-year to ₹1,595.4 crore, with domestic sales up 9.2%.

The premium portfolio grew at three times the overall company growth rate, according to CEO Prabha Narasimhan.

EBITDA hit ₹510 crore but margins slipped to 32% from last year's 34.1%.

Shareholders can look forward to a ₹24 per share dividend on or after June 17, 2026, if they're on record as of June 1, 2026.

Plus, CFO Jacob Sebastian Madukkakuzy is set for another five-year term starting October 28, 2026, pending shareholder approval.