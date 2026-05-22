Colgate-Palmolive India Q4 revenue, EBITDA beat estimates net profit ₹353.3cr
Colgate-Palmolive (India) just dropped its fourth-quarter FY2026 results, and the numbers are looking pretty solid.
Revenue and EBITDA both outperformed expectations, though net profit came in a bit lower at ₹353.3 crore, just shy of the estimated ₹357 crore and slightly down from last year.
Colgate-Palmolive India announces ₹24 dividend
Revenue jumped 9.1% year-on-year to ₹1,595.4 crore, with domestic sales up 9.2%.
The premium portfolio grew at three times the overall company growth rate, according to CEO Prabha Narasimhan.
EBITDA hit ₹510 crore but margins slipped to 32% from last year's 34.1%.
Shareholders can look forward to a ₹24 per share dividend on or after June 17, 2026, if they're on record as of June 1, 2026.
Plus, CFO Jacob Sebastian Madukkakuzy is set for another five-year term starting October 28, 2026, pending shareholder approval.