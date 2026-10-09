Colgate-Palmolive India shares jump 8% after GST credits proposal

The council also wants to allow credits for free samples and expired products that have to be destroyed, which is good news for consumer brands.

Colgate-Palmolive is still benefiting from last year's big GST cut on oral-care products, even though some profit challenges remain.

With new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Manish Anandani at the helm since late September, the company just posted its best quarterly revenue growth in three years, even though share prices are still around 50% below their all-time high.