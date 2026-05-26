Colliers report: India rising as APAC AI and talent leader Business May 26, 2026

India is getting noticed as a big player in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, especially for its progress in artificial intelligence, skilled workforce, and energy security.

According to a new Colliers report, APAC could power nearly 60% of global economic growth over the next few decades, and India's AI market, currently valued at over $9 billion, is projected to grow to more than $500 billion in the coming decades and tech talent hubs like Bengaluru and Hyderabad are leading the charge.