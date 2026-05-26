Colliers report: India rising as APAC AI and talent leader
India is getting noticed as a big player in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, especially for its progress in artificial intelligence, skilled workforce, and energy security.
According to a new Colliers report, APAC could power nearly 60% of global economic growth over the next few decades, and India's AI market, currently valued at over $9 billion, is projected to grow to more than $500 billion in the coming decades and tech talent hubs like Bengaluru and Hyderabad are leading the charge.
India retrofit opportunity for energy efficiency
India's push for sustainability is also making waves: almost two-thirds of top office spaces are green certified. Plus, there's a huge opportunity to retrofit older offices for better energy efficiency.
With millions of STEM graduates entering the workforce each year and a median age of just 29, India is quickly becoming a global talent hotspot.