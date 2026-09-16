Collinson Group invests £500 million to expand Priority Pass lounges

Priority Pass, the lounge-access perk you get with many premium credit cards, is about to get a lot bigger.

Backed by a massive £500 million investment from Collinson Group, the company plans to further expand the lounge network through Airport Dimensions.

The brand just crossed 1,900 airport lounges and travel experiences globally and saw steady growth over the past 12 months, so if you love travel perks, things are looking up.