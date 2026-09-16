Collinson Group invests £500 million to expand Priority Pass lounges
Priority Pass, the lounge-access perk you get with many premium credit cards, is about to get a lot bigger.
Backed by a massive £500 million investment from Collinson Group, the company plans to further expand the lounge network through Airport Dimensions.
The brand just crossed 1,900 airport lounges and travel experiences globally and saw steady growth over the past 12 months, so if you love travel perks, things are looking up.
Priority Pass+ AI app, paid fast-track
There's also a new Priority Pass+ app that will use AI to suggest suitable lounges and travel experiences based on a member's journey.
It comes with handy features like saved cards and biometric logins.
Plus, Priority Pass is rolling out fast-track security at more than 130 airports soon. It is a separately priced, member-funded service, and lounge entitlements cannot be used to pay for fast track.