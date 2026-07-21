Colossal Biosciences seeks $20B to $30B valuation using fossil DNA

Colossal isn't just about ancient animals. It's launched spin-offs tackling plastic waste (Breaking), building AI biology tools (Astromech, now valued at $2 billion), and creating computational platforms (Form Bio).

They've also scored $60 million from the U.A.E. and the company has separately offered its conservation technology to the US government.

Looking ahead, CEO Ben Lamm says they're working on artificial animal wombs (with human fertility applications possibly coming by 2027) and exploring biodiversity credits tied to their efforts with species like the mammoth and dodo.