Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal forecasts 15% India goods exports April-July
Business
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is expecting India's goods exports to grow by 15% from April to July 2026, possibly hitting $170 billion by June and another $40 billion in July.
This follows a nearly 16% rise in April-June 2026, showing India's export scene is gaining momentum.
Goyal: FTAs, India-US pact, US probes
Goyal said, "I expect this momentum to continue as we implement FTAs with more economies."
He also addressed the stalled India-US trade pact, which was stalled after the US reciprocal tariffs were invalidated by the Supreme Court and would come into operation once conditions are met, and mentioned that India is participating in ongoing US trade investigations to stay competitive.