Next Article
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal wraps up US visit
Business
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal just wrapped up a busy US visit (Sept 22-24) focused on breaking down old trade barriers—especially tariffs on Indian goods that have been sticking around since the Trump era.
He met with top US officials, including Ambassador Jamieson Greer and Sergio Gor, to push for a smoother, more balanced trade deal between the two countries.
US businesses upbeat about India's growth
The Indian team also connected with major US businesses and investors, who sounded pretty upbeat about India's growth and eager to do more in India.
Even with issues like import tariffs and visa fees still in play, both sides say they're committed to wrapping up a new trade agreement soon—hoping to make cross-border business easier for everyone involved.