US-India trade talks: Piyush Goyal meets top US officials
Business
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal just wrapped up a trip to Washington DC, where he and top US officials talked about negotiating a mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement between the two countries.
This follows earlier talks in New Delhi and comes at a time when both sides are hoping to boost economic ties and make trade smoother.
Talks come after US imposed tariffs on Indian goods
These meetings happened soon after the US slapped tariffs on Indian goods because of India's Russian oil purchases.
Both countries have set an ambitious goal: double their trade from $191 billion to $500 billion by 2030.
US businesses are showing real interest in India's growth, and both governments seem eager to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.