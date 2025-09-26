Next Article
News24, E24 parent company to raise ₹49cr via SME IPO
Business
B.A.G. Convergence, the company behind News24 and E24, is set to raise ₹49 crore through an IPO on NSE Emerge.
They're offering 56 lakh shares priced at ₹82-₹87 each, aiming to boost business expansion, content creation, and brand building.
B.A.G. Convergence's digital reach and future plans
Since 2007, B.A.G. Convergence has built a huge digital audience—over 29 million YouTube subscribers and 31 million Facebook followers, as chairperson Anuradha Shukla points out.
The raised funds will go into making even better content and growing their reach in India's fast-changing media scene.
The IPO opens soon, with Inventure Merchant Banker Services leading the process and Maashitla Securities as registrar.