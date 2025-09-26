News24, E24 parent company to raise ₹49cr via SME IPO

B.A.G. Convergence's digital reach and future plans

Since 2007, B.A.G. Convergence has built a huge digital audience—over 29 million YouTube subscribers and 31 million Facebook followers, as chairperson Anuradha Shukla points out.

The raised funds will go into making even better content and growing their reach in India's fast-changing media scene.

The IPO opens soon, with Inventure Merchant Banker Services leading the process and Maashitla Securities as registrar.