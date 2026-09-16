Commerce Ministry seeks 5 year RoDTEP extension and funds
Business
The Commerce Ministry wants to keep the RoDTEP scheme going for another five years, instead of just a short extension.
They are asking for more funds so they can keep refunding hidden taxes and duties to exporters, a move meant to help Indian products stay competitive abroad.
RoDTEP disbursed ₹77,262.60cr in credits
RoDTEP has already given ₹77,262.60 crore in credits from April 1, 2021 through December 31, 2025, and RoDTEP is particularly relevant for MSMEs and exporters in smaller towns or remote areas.
The Finance Ministry will review how much extra funding is needed before making it official, but if extended, this could mean continued support for businesses that need it most.