Commerce ministry to rethink SEZ rules on June 30
Business
The commerce ministry is meeting on June 30 to rethink how Special Economic Zones (SEZs) work in India.
They want to make it easier for businesses to operate, update old rules, and tackle issues like payments between SEZs and the rest of India, import substitution, and revamping warehousing zones.
The goal: boost exports and attract more investment.
Committee of 17 drafts 'SEZ 2.0'
A 17-member committee is working on a new "SEZ 2.0" plan that could connect SEZs with other export schemes for smoother operations.
With SEZ exports dropping from $172.07 billion in 2024-25 to $133.45 billion in 2025-26, these updates are seen as crucial for keeping India's trade game strong and making SEZs more appealing for new businesses.