Commerce ministry to rethink SEZ rules on June 30 Business Jun 28, 2026

The commerce ministry is meeting on June 30 to rethink how Special Economic Zones (SEZs) work in India.

They want to make it easier for businesses to operate, update old rules, and tackle issues like payments between SEZs and the rest of India, import substitution, and revamping warehousing zones.

The goal: boost exports and attract more investment.