Commerce Ministry updates export promotion mission with 95% airfare, 50L/cr
Big news for Indian exporters: The Commerce Ministry just made some changes to the Export Promotion Mission rules (as of November 18, 2026).
Now, micro and small exporters can get up to 95% of their airfare reimbursed when heading to international trade events.
Plus, more businesses qualify for Market Access Support: the export turnover cap jumped from ₹75 lakh all the way to ₹50 crore.
MSMEs market access measures expanded
These updates are all about helping MSMEs reach bigger markets.
The number of compliance certificates you can get reimbursed for has gone up from 462 to 600.
The LIFT scheme (which helps with freight and transport costs) now covers low export intensity districts in 34 states and union territories (up from just 13 before).
There are also new categories for transport reimbursements, including support at land borders and incentives for using waterways, making it easier for businesses in remote areas to step into global trade.