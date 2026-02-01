Commercial LPG cylinders become costlier by ₹49

The price hike is likely to affect the food and hospitality sector

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have increased the price of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹49, effective February 1. The hike applies to the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder widely used by hotels, restaurants, and small businesses. However, there is no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders of 14.2kg. In Delhi, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs ₹1,740.50 after the revision as part of OMCs's monthly price adjustment based on global fuel trends and domestic cost factors.