Commercial LPG cylinders become costlier by ₹49
What's the story
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have increased the price of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹49, effective February 1. The hike applies to the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder widely used by hotels, restaurants, and small businesses. However, there is no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders of 14.2kg. In Delhi, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs ₹1,740.50 after the revision as part of OMCs's monthly price adjustment based on global fuel trends and domestic cost factors.
Sector impact
Price hike to impact food, hospitality sectors
The recent price hike is likely to affect the food and hospitality sector, where commercial LPG is a major input. However, domestic consumers can breathe a sigh of relief as the price of the 14.2-kg household LPG cylinder remains unchanged for now. OMCs have not revised domestic LPG rates as of February 1, providing some respite to households amid rising fuel costs.
Pricing review
LPG prices are reviewed monthly
LPG prices are reviewed at the start of every month, with changes depending on international energy prices, currency fluctuations, and logistics costs. The latest price hike comes after an earlier increase that ended a period of relief for commercial LPG users. In the last revision, OMCs had increased the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder by ₹111 across India.