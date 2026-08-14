Companies partner with colleges to build industry ready AI talent

Big names like Capgemini, Genpact, Ericsson, Tata Motors, and ITC are joining forces with colleges to help students get real-world experience in AI, machine learning, and other tech fields.

They're setting up labs, designing courses together, and offering hands-on projects so students can learn skills that actually matter in the workplace.

As Priyanka Anand, head of HR for southeast Asia, Oceania and India at Ericsson, puts it: "Such partnerships strengthen the quality of the talent pipeline by helping students develop industry-relevant capabilities before they enter the workforce."