Companies partner with colleges to build industry ready AI talent
Big names like Capgemini, Genpact, Ericsson, Tata Motors, and ITC are joining forces with colleges to help students get real-world experience in AI, machine learning, and other tech fields.
They're setting up labs, designing courses together, and offering hands-on projects so students can learn skills that actually matter in the workplace.
As Priyanka Anand, head of HR for southeast Asia, Oceania and India at Ericsson, puts it: "Such partnerships strengthen the quality of the talent pipeline by helping students develop industry-relevant capabilities before they enter the workforce."
Ericsson to train 10,000 in 5G
Ericsson's ITI Labs Project is rolling out advanced labs at nearly 100 institutes across India to train 10,000 students in 5G and telecom tech.
Tata Motors is working with top schools like IITs and MIT on AI and electric vehicles; over the past year, they certified more than 700 engineers.
Genpact has trained nearly 2,000 learners (mostly from tier-two and tier-three colleges), while Capgemini uses mentorships and hackathons to boost skills in AI and automation.
ITC is teaming up with IIT Madras for applied AI programs that tackle real business challenges.