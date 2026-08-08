Companies seek AI and cloud security talent as hiring rises

Major players like Deloitte, Accenture, TCS, and Infosys are growing their cyber teams and using AI to automate routine security work.

Even with thousands already on staff, Deloitte still faces a talent gap and is now hiring beyond big cities.

The rise of AI-powered attacks means companies need experts who understand both cybersecurity and new tech like AI and the cloud.

Infosys is tackling this by reskilling employees and bringing in experienced hires.

Meanwhile, Michael Page reports an 18% spike in cybersecurity mandates as businesses race to protect their digital assets from ever-evolving threats.