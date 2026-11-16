Is higher spending on AI worth it for companies?
What's the story
Companies are investing 18 times more in artificial intelligence (AI) now to achieve positive returns than they did two years ago, according to surveys made by Gartner analysts. The finding comes as businesses accelerate their adoption of AI, particularly autonomous AI agents. However, they are struggling to establish adequate governance mechanisms and justify the rising costs of deployment.
Risk management
Widening gap between adoption and governance could undermine returns
Speaking at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2026 in Kochi, Gartner analysts warned that while organizations are beginning to see benefits from their AI investments, the widening gap between adoption and governance could undermine their ability to generate sustainable returns.
Neha Kumar, Senior Director Analyst at Gartner, said, "While organizations are beginning to see pockets of AI success, they are spending 18 times more to get positive ROI from AI than they were just two years ago."
Deployment disparity
Ambitious AI deployment plans clash with governance shortcomings
A separate Gartner survey conducted in Q2 2026 found that 74% of organizations plan to deploy agentic AI within the next year.
However, only 14% of CIOs in India and APAC have agentic AI governance capabilities in place.
This highlights the gap between companies' ambitions to deploy autonomous systems and their preparedness to manage associated risks.
Value vs risk
AI risks outpacing value generation
Gartner also noted that technology leaders are increasingly reporting that AI-related risks are growing faster than the value generated by their organizations' AI initiatives.
The research firm emphasized companies must focus on aligning AI investments with business outcomes while ensuring governance mechanisms evolve alongside deployment.
This is crucial to ensure businesses can generate sustainable returns from their AI investments despite the rising costs and associated risks.
Economic shift
Productivity gains from AI may not equal higher profits
Gartner also warned that AI could change how economic gains are distributed across businesses, customers, outsourcing providers, and technology vendors.
As companies redesign their operations around AI, productivity improvements may not necessarily translate into higher profits for the organizations making the investments.
"Creating value is one thing. Keeping it is another," said Nate Suda, VP Analyst at Gartner.
Strategic shift
Insights from 2027 CEO survey
Gartner also emphasized the need to go beyond using AI just to speed up existing tasks.
Its 2027 CEO Survey of 203 CEOs found that 86% of respondents identified reimagining work and operating models as a top priority for generating value from AI.
This shows how strategically important it is for businesses to rethink their operations in light of these technological advancements.