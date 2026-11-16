Is higher spending on AI worth it for companies?

Speaking at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2026 in Kochi, Gartner analysts warned that while organizations are beginning to see benefits from their AI investments, the widening gap between adoption and governance could undermine their ability to generate sustainable returns.

Neha Kumar, Senior Director Analyst at Gartner, said, "While organizations are beginning to see pockets of AI success, they are spending 18 times more to get positive ROI from AI than they were just two years ago."