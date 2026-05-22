Company 3 million India recommends ₹506 dividend subject to shareholder approval
Business
Big news for 3 million India shareholders: after a strong quarter, the company has recommended a hefty ₹506 per-share dividend, subject to shareholder approval.
This includes both a final and special payout, and the record date is July 17, 2026, and the dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the August 2026 AGM.
Profit ₹215cr at 3 million India
3 million India's profits soared this quarter, hitting ₹215 crore (way up from last year's ₹71.4 crore), helped by a one-time gain.
Revenue climbed 17% year-on-year, with healthcare leading the growth at over 21%.
After the announcement, shares jumped nearly 3%, peaking at ₹34,545 before trading at ₹33,120 later in the session.