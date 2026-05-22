Company 3 million India recommends ₹506 dividend subject to shareholder approval

Profit ₹215cr at 3 million India

3 million India's profits soared this quarter, hitting ₹215 crore (way up from last year's ₹71.4 crore), helped by a one-time gain.

Revenue climbed 17% year-on-year, with healthcare leading the growth at over 21%.

After the announcement, shares jumped nearly 3%, peaking at ₹34,545 before trading at ₹33,120 later in the session.