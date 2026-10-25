Competition Commission of India is now hiring: Check vacancies
What's the story
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is looking to fill 41 vacancies in various professional and administrative roles. The move comes as part of the regulator's efforts to strengthen its workforce. The recruitment will be done for positions at both CCI headquarters and its investigative wing, the Director General (DG) office.
Job openings
Recruitment for several key positions
The DG office will see recruitment for two Additional Director General and seven Joint Director General positions on a deputation basis.
Apart from this, 12 Deputy Director General posts and eight administrative positions are also up for grabs.
These include the roles of Deputy Director General (CS) and Assistant Director General (CS).
Application requirements
Who can apply?
As per the public notices, applicants must be employees of All India Services or Central Civil Services.
They can also belong to autonomous organizations, regulatory authorities, universities, or academic/research institutions under central/state governments.
At the CCI, 12 posts will be filled on a deputation basis including one each of Director (Eco), Joint Director (FA), and Deputy Director (FA) among others.
Job duration
Appointments for 3 years
The appointments at CCI will be for a period of three years, provided the performance is satisfactory.
The move comes as CCI has been struggling with manpower issues for a long time.
A Parliamentary panel had flagged that 42% of the regulator's 195 sanctioned posts were lying vacant last year.