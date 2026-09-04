Complete Sports and Paluck Technologies debut on BSE SME today
Business
Complete Sports & Management India and Paluck Technologies, both based in Mumbai, made their debut on the BSE SME platform today.
Their IPOs wrapped up earlier this week, making them the 767th and 768th companies to join this segment.
Complete Sports ₹74.93Cr Paluck Technologies ₹33Cr
Complete Sports raised ₹74.93 crore and is all about amusement gear: they're the authorized distributor of Brunswick Bowling Products LLC across India, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, plus they run cool venues like "All Set Go" in Mumbai and "Duckpin."
Paluck Technologies brought in ₹33 crore; they handle telecom infrastructure at over 7,500 sites across India and plan to expand into ready-mix concrete and 5G services.