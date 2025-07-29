'Concert economy' could generate 12 million jobs by 2032: Report
India's live concert scene is on the rise, spreading from big metros to smaller cities and making a serious mark on the economy.
According to a new report, this "concert economy" could generate nearly 12 million jobs by 2032, thanks to more international artists coming in.
Concerts create thousands of temporary jobs
Every big concert creates about 15,000-20,000 temporary jobs in everything from logistics and security to digital marketing.
Around 10-15% of these roles become full-time careers in areas like production or audio engineering.
Coldplay's 2024 Ahmedabad show alone is expected to pump ₹641 crore into the local economy—hotels, flights, and restaurants all benefit.
Concerts are now everywhere
Concerts are popping up everywhere—from Guwahati to Jaipur—helped by platforms like BookMyShow Live that make organizing events easier.
The industry hopes to hit ₹15,000 crore in value by 2032 but needs better infrastructure and support from government policies for things like tourism and hospitality.