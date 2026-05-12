Conde Nast India Conclave Mumbai: Young Indians redefine luxury experiences
Conde Nast India's Luxury Conclave 2026 took place in Mumbai on 6 April 2026, bringing together 600-plus leaders from fashion, hospitality, design, and more.
The big focus? How young Indians are changing the meaning of luxury, moving beyond flashy labels to experiences that actually matter.
Panels dove into everything from meaningful travel to how real estate is becoming a reflection of personal identity.
Panels, Bain data confirm youth shift
Industry voices like Anuraag Bhatnagar (The Leela) and Sunjae Sharma (Hyatt) joined a hospitality panel on how young Indians travel, while Aryaman Birla discussed luxury leadership; other sessions covered wellness and luxury addresses.
Architect Sanjay Puri moderated a fireside chat with Percy Chowdhry and Uzma Irfan on how luxury addresses have become markers of identity.
The day closed with data-backed trends from Bain & Company and candid takes in Conde Nast's Luxe Takes series, all pointing to one thing: Gen Z and millennials are rewriting the rules of luxury in India.