Conde Nast India Conclave Mumbai: Young Indians redefine luxury experiences

Panels, Bain data confirm youth shift

Industry voices like Anuraag Bhatnagar (The Leela) and Sunjae Sharma (Hyatt) joined a hospitality panel on how young Indians travel, while Aryaman Birla discussed luxury leadership; other sessions covered wellness and luxury addresses.

Architect Sanjay Puri moderated a fireside chat with Percy Chowdhry and Uzma Irfan on how luxury addresses have become markers of identity.

The day closed with data-backed trends from Bain & Company and candid takes in Conde Nast's Luxe Takes series, all pointing to one thing: Gen Z and millennials are rewriting the rules of luxury in India.