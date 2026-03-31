Conflict involving US Israel and Iran pushes UK fuel prices
The ongoing conflict between the US Israel, and Iran is making life more expensive in the UK
Petrol and diesel prices have shot up: petrol now costs 142.62p per liter (up nearly 10p), and diesel has jumped over 20p to 162.66p.
These increases are tied to global oil prices and have sparked debates over whether retailers are taking advantage.
UK 2-year fixed rates hit 5.30%
Mortgage rates are climbing too, with average two-year fixed deals rising from 4.83% to 5.30%.
Over 500 mortgage options have disappeared from the market, making it tougher to find a good deal.
The government has announced £53 million in support for people struggling with heating oil bills, but experts warn that if tensions continue, we could see even higher prices ahead for both energy and everyday essentials.