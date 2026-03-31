Conflict involving US Israel and Iran pushes UK fuel prices Business Mar 31, 2026

The ongoing conflict between the US Israel, and Iran is making life more expensive in the UK

Petrol and diesel prices have shot up: petrol now costs 142.62p per liter (up nearly 10p), and diesel has jumped over 20p to 162.66p.

These increases are tied to global oil prices and have sparked debates over whether retailers are taking advantage.