Conntour raises $7 million for AI video search tool

Conntour's platform can handle tons of camera feeds

Conntour's CEO Matan Goldner says they are picky about who they work with: think major organizations like Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau.

Their platform can handle tons of camera feeds using regular gaming GPUs (like NVIDIA's RTX 4090), so it works whether you want it on-site or in the cloud.

They also give confidence scores with search results to help teams trust what they see and make faster decisions.