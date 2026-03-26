Conntour raises $7 million for AI video search tool
Conntour, a video surveillance startup, recently raised $7 million in a seed round and has an AI-powered video search tool, which lets security teams find specific people, objects, or situations in footage just by typing what they are looking for: no more digging through endless video clips.
Plus, their system offers real-time monitoring that goes beyond old-school setups.
Conntour's platform can handle tons of camera feeds
Conntour's CEO Matan Goldner says they are picky about who they work with: think major organizations like Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau.
Their platform can handle tons of camera feeds using regular gaming GPUs (like NVIDIA's RTX 4090), so it works whether you want it on-site or in the cloud.
They also give confidence scores with search results to help teams trust what they see and make faster decisions.